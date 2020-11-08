COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Coventry are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate an incident where pepper spray was used.
Officials say two people were drive by pepper sprayed Saturday afternoon at the corner of Boston Turnpike and Grant Hill after a BLM rally.
The two individuals that are pictured are wanted for questioning.
RELATED: Two people believed to be drive by pepper sprayed at conclusion of BLM rally in Coventry
Anyone that knows the identity of the two parties are asked to contact Coventry Police Officer Robert Dexter at 860-742-7331 or by email at rdexter@coventryct.org.
Those that may know the individuals in question are asked to pass along Officer Dexter's contact information to them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.