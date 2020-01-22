COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A Coventry police officer was placed on administrative leave last October following allegations that he sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile.
The officer, identified as Sgt. Michael Hicks, was accused of sending inappropriate messages through Facebook messenger back in 2012 and 2013.
A personnel complaint was filed against Hicks last September.
Connecticut State Police did conduct a criminal investigation into the matter, and the Rockville State’s Attorney said the case was closed without filing charges.
He will remain on administrative leave until the completion of the internal investigation.
“We take these allegations very seriously and will conduct a complete and thorough investigation into this matter,” Coventry Police Chief Mark Palmer said in a statement.
The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s mother spoke publicly at a town hall meeting in Coventry on Tuesday evening.
