COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Coventry are looking for a driver who struck a light pole and fled.
They said it happened on Main Street near its intersection with Lake Street Saturday just before 10:15 p.m.
The driver continued south on Main Street after the crash.
Police described the vehicle as being a "lighter blue" model pickup truck that was being driven by a male. There was also a female passenger and a dog inside.
The vehicle most likely sustained front-end damage near the passenger side, police said.
They said they are obtaining surveillance video from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331 or its anonymous tip line at 860-742-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.