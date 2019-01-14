Coventry light pole

Coventry police said the driver of a pickup truck took out a light pole on Main Street Saturday.

 Coventry police

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Coventry are looking for a driver who struck a light pole and fled.

They said it happened on Main Street near its intersection with Lake Street Saturday just before 10:15 p.m. 

The driver continued south on Main Street after the crash.

Police described the vehicle as being a "lighter blue" model pickup truck that was being driven by a male. There was also a female passenger and a dog inside.

The vehicle most likely sustained front-end damage near the passenger side, police said.

They said they are obtaining surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331 or its anonymous tip line at 860-742-2400.

