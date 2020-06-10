COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A Coventry police sergeant at the center of an inappropriate contact complaint has resigned, his department confirmed.
Sgt. Michael Hicks resigned from the Coventry Police Department on Monday, police said.
Hicks was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl through Facebook messenger back in 2012 and 2013.
RELATED: Coventry police officer placed on leave amid internal investigation
RELATED: Mom, daughter speak out as case surrounding inappropriate contact by Coventry officer reopens
Police said they had been looking into the complaint since the fall. He was on administrative leave since then.
The Coventry Police Department notified the State’s Attorney’s Office of the complaint and Hicks' alleged conduct on Sept. 30, 2019.
Due to an ongoing criminal investigation by the Connecticut State Police under the direction of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Coventry police said they held off on conducting their own internal investigation so the criminal investigation could proceed at the state level.
In late April 2020, the State’s Attorney’s Office advised town representatives that it would not be pursing criminal conduct against Hicks and, in response to the town’s request, confirmed that the town could initiate a full internal affairs investigation regarding Hicks. That investigation began on April 20, 2020.
Once all due diligence was completed by the Internal Affairs personnel, police said Hicks was directed to attend an interview session with Chief Mark Palmer regarding the matters. Rather than submit to the interview, which was set for Tuesday, Hicks advised Palmer on Monday that he was resigning from the Coventry Police Department, effective immediately. As a result of Hicks’s resignation, the internal affairs investigation concluded, police said.
“We know that the community has been concerned regarding the length of time it has taken to resolve this case,” said John A. Elsesser, town manager, Coventry. “Now that these matters can be discussed more publicly, we hope that our citizens will see that the Town acted as promptly as we could – essentially within a time frame of six weeks. We look forward to moving ahead and continuing to perform community policing in a positive manner.”
"During this time, the men and women of the department have continued to work hard to protect and serve the community," Palmer said. "We can now move forward and work hard to once again gain the trust of the citizens of Coventry."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.