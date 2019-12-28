Coventry police warn of scam letters

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- Coventry police issued a warning for residents about a scam letter circulating town.
Police said a resident informed them of a letter from the National Police Association soliciting for donations for the Coventry Police Department.
However, police said the letter is scam and the department is not affiliated with the organization and do not receive funding from the organization.
Those with questions or concerns may call the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.