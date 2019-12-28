Coventry police warn of scam letters

Coventry police issued a warning for residents on a scam letter circulating town. (CPD Image)

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- Coventry police issued a warning for residents about a scam letter circulating town.

Police said a resident informed them of a letter from the National Police Association soliciting for donations for the Coventry Police Department.

However, police said the letter is scam and the department is not affiliated with the organization and do not receive funding from the organization.

Those with questions or concerns may call the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.

