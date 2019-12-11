COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Coventry due to a water main break.
Town officials said customers of the General Water system are under the advisory because the break caused low or no pressure in the system.
Once service is restored, customers are advised to boil their tap water as a precaution before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstitution baby formula, or any purpose where it will be consumed.
Customers can use the water for bathing, cleaning, or sanitation.
The precaution will remain in effect until water samples are collected and tested to be sure no bacteria got into the water.
The results are expected within the next 48 hours.
