(WFSB) – As the hunt for COVID tests continues, questions remain about which tests are covered by insurance.
There are COVID tests you can make an appointment for, or the ones you buy and use at home.
Most COVID PCR tests are currently fully covered free of charge for consumers thanks to federal programs.
There are still instances where you could receive a bill.
Thanks to the Cares Act, health insurance companies are federally mandated to cover costs of COVID PCR testing, but it must count towards medical purposes.
“Any medically appropriate COVID-19 test should have a zero-dollar costs share, and this was established in what’s called the National Public Health Emergency Period, which is scheduled to end in 2022, in about two weeks,” said Karl Minges, interim Dean of School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven.
On January 15, the Biden administration would need to renew or end this aid.
Minges says it’s unlikely to end given the current COVID situation.
There are two reasons why you may get billed for a COVID test.
“If tests that are designated for return to work or to travel or go overseas, those tests are most likely not to be covered during the National Public Health Plan,” Minges said.
Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) shared a statement, saying in-part “Throughout the pandemic, BCBS companies have worked to ensure access to COVID-19 testing for all Americans and covered COVID-19 diagnostic testing with zero cost-sharing for members in alignment with the Cares Act.”
Currently, at-home COVID tests are not covered through the Cares Act but there is a way for some to get their money back.
“Most likely it won’t be covered by your health insurance unless you go through your HSA or your flex spending, but it definitely won’t be covered by this national program, so folks will still have to pay out of pocket but can submit those on the back end,” Minges said.
The White House is expected to clarify if people who have purchased over the counter COVID tests will “be able to seek reimbursement from their group health plan or health insurance issuer on January 15.”
If you are looking for PCR tests, be sure to contact your insurance provider directly to make sure you are 100% covered before getting tested.
