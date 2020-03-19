NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is joining Hartford in prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
This is in response to the rapidly growing COVID-19 pandemic, and comes after the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance that all events of 10 or more people should be canceled.
He also said on Thursday that the city has seven confirmed coronavirus cases, and two presumptive cases.
The New Haven order will include community, civic leisure, and sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; movie screenings; plays or performances, conventions, and similar activities.
The order also states that this provision won’t apply to childcare centers caring for more than 12 children of healthcare providers and first responders.
“I did not make this decision lightly and understand the significant impact it has on our businesses. But the long-term economic impact will be much greater if we do not act quickly. I’m grateful to our business partners for responding so quickly to these orders. I am grateful for the collaboration with our municipal partners and have been in conversations with other municipalities who are considering similar steps. We are in this together,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.
Hamden and Bridgeport are also adopting the order of prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
The mayor also addressed the issue of the isolation shelter the city is in the process of setting up with the Red Cross at Hill Regional Career High School, a place where members of New Haven’s homeless community will be isolated if they test positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms are not serious enough to be hospitalized.
The worry is without a place to quarantine, they would go back to the shelter and other places and risk passing it along.
Elicker says he’s heard from those living in the hill neighborhood who are upset about the shelter, but he says the site was identified years ago in collaboration with federal and state partners.
“There’s been some concerns particularly in the community around the school that this will increase the risk to them of potentially catching COVID-19. That is absolutely not the case. We will have security around the clock at the site. People will not be allowed to leave the site. We’ll have nursing staff on site. This will dramatically increase our ability to protect new haven residents, including residents around the facility and reduce their likelihood, anyone’s likelihood of catching COVID-19.”
