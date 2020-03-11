HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With implementation of advisories against large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hartford’s event venues are already feeling the impact.
Venues like the XL Center have already seen drops in attendance and postponements, but if Hartford wants events canceled, Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s willing to up the pressure.
“What is not really fully appreciated is there’s a lot of secondary impact,” said Michael Freimuth, Executive Director of the Capital Region Development Authority.
Hartford area event venues are already feeling the impact of the coronavirus.
Michael Freimuth is the Executive Director of the Capital Region Development Authority, which manages the XL Center and Connecticut Convection Center, as well at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
“Not all events are canceling or postposing, but they are seeing a reduction in attendance,” Freimuth said.
Along with dropping attendance, some promoters are looking into rescheduling.
“A lot of event sponsors, promoters, they’re trying to figure it out right now,” Freimuth said.
Bronin expects more events will be rescheduled or called off altogether.
Hartford has no say in any decisions made by CDRA or any of the other venue operators, but Bronin says the city can apply pressure if police and firefighters are needed elsewhere.
“We’re not going to be in a position to provide that this year and you know use that leverage to influence that decision making,” Bronin said.
Some restaurants have seen no impact from the coronavirus, but others say business has dropped.
Kulmalee Alvelo, owner of the Thai restaurant, Bangkok, is worried about cancelations after the city called off this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“If the government shut down this parade, it will affect later things around here,” Alvelo said.
Bushnell Theater says it’s not changing its schedule at this time and is instead focused on cleaning.
Channel 3 reached out to Hartford Stage and Dunkin Donuts Park, but didn’t get a response.
