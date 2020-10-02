NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Public Schools moved to remote learning on Friday for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.
City and state leaders, as well as local health officials, held a news conference in Norwich on Thursday.
State officials said the city saw its positivity rate jump to 6.7 percent this week, compared to the state’s rate of 1.8 percent.
Backus Hospital, which serves the greater region, said its drive-thru testing rate was even higher, at 9 percent.
The Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert due to the spike.
“This is a significant increase in cases in Norwich we need to focus everyone’s attention on,” said acting DPH commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We appreciate the partnership with municipal leaders in Norwich and the Uncas Health District, as well as those health care providers that have testing sites available for members of the community."
During the news conference, city officials announced that all Norwich Public Schools would move to full remote learning for two weeks beginning on Friday.
Norwich Free Academy will do the same.
City officials said they will be expanding testing locations, including one at Dodd Stadium.
They said they can't pinpoint where the increase came from, but it's community-wide.
"It's a wide spread of cases, it works across age ranges. While we may see a peak in certain age ranges, generally, it's across the spectrum. It's across neighborhoods," said Patrick McCormack, UNCAS Health District.
Officials stressed the need for mask wearing and social distancing.
The city confirmed it has had 92 cases of coronavirus since Sept. 24, including 26 cases on Tuesday and an additional 12 on Wednesday.
"This is coming at one of the worst times because it's getting colder, people are going to be closing up their homes, shutting their windows, and we know that's the beginning of flu season as well, so we need to get a handle on this and push the numbers down," Mayor Peter Nystrom said.
Nystrom encouraged residents to apply for absentee ballots just in case the rate is still high next month.
He also added trick-or-treating should be avoided as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.