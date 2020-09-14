WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at West Haven High School.
West Haven Public Schools issued a statement to its community on Monday.
"We have been made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our school community," the statement read. "The student was last in school on Friday, Sept. 11. In order to deep clean, and to allow the Department of Public Health to appropriately contact trace, West Haven High School will operate on a Distance Learning Schedule for Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday Sept. 15."
The district said all students will learn from home those days.
"An email will be sent [Monday] evening with specific times students should log in to Google Classroom," the statement concluded. "All athletic activities are cancelled for both Monday and Tuesday. Regular in-person classes will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 16."
The news comes on a day when several other districts in the state issued closures following confirmed cases.
Recent infections were reported in Bridgeport, Wallingford, Hartford, Westbrook and Killingly.
