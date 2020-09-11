SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - School officials have confirmed that there was a case of COVID-19 at a Southington school.
According to Superintendent Timothy Connellan, the district identified the case and said it involved an "individual associated with the district" at John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Connellan sent a letter to Southington Public Schools families and staff on Friday.
"[Friday] morning, the district and the local Health Department initiated a case investigation at John F. Kennedy Middle School including contact tracing activities to identify all individuals who may have been in close contact with the case," he wrote. "Individuals identified as close 'Contacts' will be notified directly and advised of appropriate quarantine procedures."
It's unclear if the person was a student or staff member.
Individuals who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 are referred to as “cases,” Connellan explained. “Contacts” are individuals who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of a confirmed case or had a direct exposure.
School district personnel in collaboration with the local health department said they will ensure that all contacts have information on how to protect themselves and others.
School officials said that information related to COVID-19 case investigations is confidential and may not be disclosed by either the district or the health department.
"We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff and will proactively apply the appropriate response and mitigation strategies," Connellan said. "Consistent with the statewide protocol, quarantine strategies have been applied as appropriate in this situation and the appropriate families notified. This situation will be monitored closely in conjunction with local public health officials."
Officials said no modifications to the school day were recommended by health officials in this instance. They did say those recommendations would be made on a case-by-case basis.
"Decisions will always be made in conjunction with the local health department regardless of what happens in other districts," Connellan said.
