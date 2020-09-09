NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Newington High School.
The Central CT Health District reported on Wednesday that the school followed state protocols after learning of the positive case.
Contact tracing was conducted.
The person and with those who came into contact with the person were quarantined. The district would not say how many people were impacted.
It said the impact would have been greater if safety protocols were not properly followed.
The person who tested positive wore a mask and followed safety guidelines, the district said.
The district could not confirm if the person was a student or a teacher.
Newington Public Schools had its first day of school on Aug. 31.
