HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials confirmed COVID-19 cases at two different schools in Hartford.
School officials say a Weaver High School student tested positive and a community partner at Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy tested positive.
After conducting contact tracing, it was determined four students came in close contact with the student who tested positive at Weaver.
Those four students were contacted and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, school officials said.
After contact tracing was conducted at Bellizzi, it was discovered two staff members and one student came in close contact with the community member that tested positive.
School officials say the staff members and family of the student have been notified to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
"Our custodial staff will implement our protocols for cleaning and disinfecting the building in preparation for the safe return of students and staff," said Hartford Public Schools in a statement for both schools.
Officials say both schools will resume in-person classes on Monday, September 14.
If anyone has questions, they are asked to call the school or the HPS Health Services Hotline at 860-695-8760.
