HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 cases were down in Connecticut and throughout much of the country, at least as of Thursday's numbers.
Health experts stressed the need to ramp up vaccination and testing to keep them that way. They also said that if the downward trend continues, the state could see the easing of some safety restrictions in the next few weeks.
The New Haven School District recently launched a free COVID-19 testing program for teachers and students to help the cause.
Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 6.57 percent and there were 66 fewer coronavirus patients in state hospitals, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases were down nearly 40 percent.
"I think we right now have about 90 percent population immunity from immunization or natural infection or both. We're heading into the warmer months," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I do think things will come down."
However, doctors said the country is not yet ready for life to go back to normal. Thousands of people are still dying every day from the virus.
Deaths are up 6 percent nationwide from a week ago, and around the country, many hospitals remain inundated.
"We still have hospitalization rates that rival those of last winter," said Dr. Megan Ranney, academic dean of public health at Brown University.
We have not elected health experts to make decisions for us. The Johns Hopkins study yesterday said that virtually none of the mandates health experts have guided us with did anything to stop Covid. Health experts including CT's Dr. Juthani make decisions in a bubble not considering economic realities of families, developmental realities of children, mental health and drug abuse, and suicide. We still don't know the reason why there is a gigantic increase in deaths of working age adults 25-64. Leaders, including our representatives, need to take back their power from these radical health care professionals (which is what they have now proven themselves to be) and start to govern realizing their are REAL issues with the supply chain, inflation, mental health, and children's developmental issues due to two years of masking. Yesterday's Johns Hopkins report should be enough to stop all of this. #science is literally proving all the so called "conspiracy theorists" correct. Validation! Those of us who are ready to move on and live our lives must be allowed to do so for the financial and emotional safety of our families. Those who are still living in fear - okay with me - wear your masks and stay in your homes - but you can NO LONGER infringe upon the rights of others. Also very disgusted in our "hero" teachers battling to keep kids muzzled and masked. Wow.
If you have had a prior infection, it's as good as a vaccination or better - the CDC is finally recognizing this, as have many European countries. However, if you know you have not had COVID and you are still wondering if a vaccination is worth it, I'd like to note that the full statistics released yesterday showed that Delta Variant is still making up more than half of Connecticut's COVID cases. Delta is much nastier than Omicron and a bit nastier than Alpha, and the vaccine does both lower the chance of a Delta breakthrough and severely lowers the risk that a Delta breakthrough will result in hospitalization or death. If you are vaccinated, however, unless you have an immunodeficiency or other such special circumstance that your doctor is best to advise you on, it is unlikely that a booster shot will benefit you enough to take the risk. If you are vulnerable to COVID, please acquire N95 masks and learn how to fit them as well as possible; cotton masks are useless for protecting yourself from others or others from yourself, so please do not harass people not wearing them. Day Kimball is now requiring surgical masks instead, but they are not much better against an aerosolized illness. Your face covering will not save you -- but, depending on your individual situation, the vaccine may.
