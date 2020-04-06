HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut and more than 200 have died.
This is as the nation enters what could be its toughest week with the virus.
Connecticut’s toughest weeks are still ahead as the virus will peak in late April in Fairfield County and mid-May in Hartford county.
But right now, the state’s hospitals are bending, but not breaking.
Governor Ned Lamont says cases have gradually increased, rather than exploding, which signals that the state could be flattening the curve.
However, there is still a lot to be done because there is a serious concern in several of the state’s nursing homes. Cases there continue to grow, and these are some of the most vulnerable.
So, to avoid an outbreak, the state is trying to separate resients who tested positive from those who haven’t. This goes beyond moving them to separate wings.
The state wants to dedicate certain homes to COVID-19 patients. The final list of which homes will serve which group is still being finalized.
Testing is also being ramped up. The 15-minute test from Abbot Labs is in Connecticut at Stamford Hospital, but will be rolled out throughout the state by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.