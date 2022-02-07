(WFSB) – Hospitals in Connecticut continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.
It’s been nearly a month since the state reported an increase in patients.
According to state data, the last time we saw an increase was January 12.
Since then, more than 1,300 patients have been discharged.
Hartford HealthCare says the omicron surge has shown hospitals’ ability to balance the virus and other services.
Some patients were coming in for something like an elective surgery, only to find out they were infected with the virus, too.
"We never shut down, we never cut back on elective services, we're still telling people if you're sick, come to the ER,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare. “We're still telling people to go through their screening and medical processes that they need to stay healthy.”
It has also taught hospitals what's working.
Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England, says the antiviral pills by Merck and Pfizer could really help curb hospitalizations.
