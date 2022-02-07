Hospitals have seen declining numbers of patients with COVID-19.

(WFSB) – Hospitals in Connecticut continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.

It’s been nearly a month since the state reported an increase in patients.

According to state data, the last time we saw an increase was January 12.

Since then, more than 1,300 patients have been discharged.

Hartford HealthCare says the omicron surge has shown hospitals’ ability to balance the virus and other services.

Some patients were coming in for something like an elective surgery, only to find out they were infected with the virus, too.

"We never shut down, we never cut back on elective services, we're still telling people if you're sick, come to the ER,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare. “We're still telling people to go through their screening and medical processes that they need to stay healthy.” 

It has also taught hospitals what's working. 

Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England, says the antiviral pills by Merck and Pfizer could really help curb hospitalizations. 

"The Pfizer pill, for instance, data indicates is very effective in preventing severe disease complications and requirement for hospitalizations, that's what we want," Hussain said. 
 
In turn, Hussain says, helping us learn to live with the virus. 
 
"If this disease becomes more manageable, just like the influenza every year, then we can learn to co-exist with it. We can function as a society which learns to live with COVID-19," Hussain said. 
 
Both healthcare systems also stressed the need for readily available testing after seeing the bottlenecks omicron caused. 
 
Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz committed to this two weeks ago. 
 
"We've learned a lot about procurement and making sure that we have a stockpile of rapid tests available," Bysiewicz said. 
 
Both Trinity Health and Hartford HealthCare aren't expecting a spike in hospitalizations from the subvariant stealth omicron, saying we've likely already seen its impact. 

