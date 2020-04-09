HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ten percent of the U.S. workforce is out of job, according to a report released on Thursday.
The U.S. Labor Department reported a total of 16.6 million unemployment claims, with 6.6 million coming in just the last week.
In Connecticut, more than 302,000 people were out of work, state labor officials said on Wednesday.
“[Thursday's] report continues to reflect the purposeful sacrifice being made by America’s workers and their families to slow the spread of the coronavirus," said Eugene Scalia, secretary of labor. "The Trump Administration is swiftly implementing the historic relief program the president signed into law last month, providing unprecedented support to American workers and small businesses during these challenging times."
Scalia said earlier this week, the federal Department of Labor provided states with the essential guidance they need to distribute the enhanced, $600 weekly unemployment benefit under the CARES Act.
"States have already begun making these payments, and additional states will follow as they complete their preparations," he said. "The department continues to work closely with the States to support this process.”
When that money will actually reach Connecticut remains to be seen.
The state's Department of Labor said it provided more than $35 million in benefits payments to nearly 104,000 claimants last week.
“We recognize the critical role unemployment insurance plays, as it provides a lifeline to people who are out of work,” said Kurt Westby, commissioner, state Department of Labor. “During this time of need, the agency is working extra hours and weekends to process claims as quickly as possible and to program in computer changes to accommodate the new federal programs that will provide additional unemployment benefits.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began to dramatically affect the state's economy and employment situation, the DOL was typically issuing approximately 40,000 benefit payments per week and providing $15 to $16 million in benefits to those seeking new employment.
The $35 million dollars issued last week represented a more than 100 percent increase in the amount of benefits that were provided the previous week.
“Typically the agency receives 3,000 new claims a week, but the applications we have seen in last 21 days represent more than we would handle in 18 months," Westby said. "Typically, a staff of 20 handles the weekly processing, but we now have over 80 CTDOL employees – including those from other units, retirees, and former staff who have transferred to other agencies – all working together to get benefits to our residents as quickly as possible. Additional staff are receiving training and will soon be assisting as well,” Westby added.
For speedier claims processing, those who have yet to file are asked to use filectui.com.
