WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus has been connected to another newborn in Connecticut.
The case, out of Windsor Locks, marked the second in the state involving an infant.
This news came on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers on the impact COVID-19 is having on children. When looking at patients under the age of 18, it was those who are under the age of 1 who were most at risk to be hospitalized.
A CDC chart showed how COVID-19 has been impacting those under the age of 18. Children ages 10 to 17 were infected the most.
The number of cases of those under 1 year old is fewer than 100, but more than half of them were inflected to the point of hospitalization, the CDC said.
“This is brand new knowledge that we didn’t have in the last few weeks, which suggests now that among children, infants may actually be the most at risk,” said Dr. Summer McGee, University of New Haven Health Sciences.
As of Monday, Windsor Locks had eight cases of COVID-19, with one of them being the newborn. First Selectman Chris Kervick did not release the baby's gender or reveal if he or she needed to be hospitalized. However, Kervick did say that the health director will continue to monitor the situation.
“Pediatricians are certainly going to want to pay attention and advise parents that there may be more risk for their young children than they originally thought,” McGee said.
A 6-week-old baby died in Hartford last week. The baby tested positive for COVID-19 after death, state officials said. The medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.
“No one has immunity to the coronavirus, so it’s very likely that these infants simply haven’t developed a strong enough immune system to be able to respond to COVID-19,” McGee said.
Since the virus is so new, even doctors still have questions.
“Is immune system response, is it lung capacity, is it other underlying conditions that these children had that led to their susceptibility?” McGee said.
Doctors said they will be monitoring the Windsor Locks case and will have advice for parents.
They said be extra vigilant with taking your child’s temperature and really pay attention to see if they’re struggling with breathing.
They said people should do their best to stay inside and even try to do doctor appointments by way of the Skype or FaceTime smartphone apps.
