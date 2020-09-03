NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A coronavirus outbreak at a Norwich nursing home has infected several employees at Backus Hospital.
Officials said at least nine employees at Backus Hospital in Norwich have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials said 13 residents at Three Rivers Nursing Home became infected, as well as two staff members. One resident has since died.
DPH investigation results in ‘immediate jeopardy’ finding after COVID outbreak at local nursing home
At Backus Hospital, the infected employees include a nurse, physical therapist, physical care technician, and a housekeeper who all worked in the same area of the hospital where the patients from Three Rivers Nursing Home had been.
“The community outbreak in Norwich is a stark reminder to everyone that we must remain vigilant. Appropriate social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene have never been more important,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chief Clinical Officer, Hartford Healthcare.
Hartford Healthcare officials said over the last six months, Hartford Healthcare ahs treated more than 2,400 COVID-19 patients and antibody testing identified a transmission rate of 6.4 percent among healthcare workers.
“Backus Hospital immediately addressed the lapse, conducted contract tracing and performed COVID 19 testing following its standard response plan. Any potential exposure has been contained and Backus Hospital is operating as usual. Backus Hospital is working with DPH as it conducts a review,” Dr. Kumar said.
