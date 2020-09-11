STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, students who live at an apartment complex at the University of Connecticut are being told to quarantine.
Residents of The Oaks on the Square apartments must quarantine for 14 days due to a recent outbreak of the virus.
University officials said they “believe it appropriate to characterize this as an outbreak warranting increased medical intervention.”
They went on to say it is believed that the COVID-19 cases resulted from people in close contact without masks.
“As you know, close contacts can occur both within a household and when spending time with others. While we understand the deeply seated need for human connection and the excitement of spending time with friends, during a pandemic those interactions come with significant risk,” university officials said.
Those who live in the complex are permitted to leave their apartment for solitary activity, or to obtain groceries or take-out, but masks or face coverings must be worn, and physical distancing must be observed.
Students in quarantine are not permitted to attend in-person classes.
The university said Student Health and Wellness will serve as the primary medical provider for enrolled students of the Oaks.
UConn currently has 32 positive and/or suspected on-campus cases. Of the 113 confirmed positive cases so far this semester, 110 have recovered and left isolation.
UConn students who are symptomatic should call 860-486-4700 to speak with an advice nurse. Non-UConn students may seek testing and medical care at UConn Health Urgent Care, or call Hartford Healthcare at 1-833-621-0600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.