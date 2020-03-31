NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As COVID-19 spreads, members of the Connecticut National Guard spent Tuesday afternoon, turning part of a local college campus into a field hospital.
Typically, during the school year, the Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University is filled with people running on the track or students shooting hoops.
Soon it will be lined with hospital beds.
Members of both the Connecticut Army and Air National Guards spent the afternoon offloading three tractor trailers filled with supplies, which were trucked in from the Department of Health and Human Services.
The set up at SCSU will be used as an overflow hospital for patient with Yale New Haven Hospital.
In addition to SCSU, the state is also looking at Western Connecticut State University for the Danbury area and Central Connecticut State University for the New Britain region.
As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb, experts feel Connecticut still won’t see its peak for another week or two and the concern is hospitals will quickly run out of room.
That’s where these field hospitals would come in. If it gets to that point, they’d have 25 beds set up at SCSU where patients who might be doing better and don’t need the intense care could be monitored.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, the mission is getting the hospital up and running as soon as possible.
“Right now, we’re primarily focused on providing that logistical support, making sure equipment like this gets where it needs to go so, we can support those front-line healthcare workers that are combating this virus,” said Sgt. Steven Tucker, CT Air National Guard.
Governor Ned Lamont is expected to the at SCSU on Wednesday to see the set up and the preparations taking place.
