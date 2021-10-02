HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two counties in the state remain in the "high transmission" designation from the CDC while others have dropped below.
Windham and New London counties are in the red.
But data shows the rest of the state is not out of the woods yet — meaning the other six counties are still showing a *substantial* level of Covid-19 transmission.
The fight against Covid-19 is a long one as the c-d-c reports just over half of Americans are fully vaccinated.
In Connecticut, the number is much higher at 79 percent.
Tonight, numbers show the state’s transmission levels are decreasing after the federal agency labeled the entire state as a Covid-19 hotspot in August.
A current map shows where the state now stands with orange representing substantial spread.
Red shows two counties remain in the high level.
"It’s definitely not good news," said Dr. Anthony Santella from the University of New Haven. "Given where we are in October, there’s no reason why no one should be vaccinated. They’re free, they’re widely available, they’re safe and effective and at least for Pfizer there’s full FDA approval."
The Professor of Health Administration and Policy and University Covid-19 coordinator tells Eyewitness News each county is dealing with unique factors.
Windham county’s vaccination rate is at 56 percent — the lowest in the state.
In New London county, vaccination is higher at 69.5 percent.
While some counties’ rate trail New London's, ledge light health district shows a spike in cases are in new London and Groton.
On Facebook, it wrote it’s happy to see a decrease in new covid-9 cases but. "It is imperative that we remain diligent in our mitigation strategies. We strongly advise everyone to continue to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status."
While the covid-19 hot spots are concerning, Dr. Santella says data changes constantly and the counties could reverse course.
But he does worry if the vaccination rate stays stagnant.
"If we don’t increase our vaccination rates substantially that we may have a darker times ahead of us."
