WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A COVID-19 recovery facility has been established in Wallingford.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has established the facility at the Quinnipiac Valley Center on Kondracki Lane. The DPH licenses all of the critical care facilities within the state.
The recovery facility is an alternate care site that will be accepting COVID-19 positive patients who have been discharged from the hospital.
This will free up a hospital bed, but allow the patient to continue receiving additional support.
The Quinnipiac Valley Center will have 34 beds for COVID positive patients, which is less than 25 percent of the available bed space within the facility.
