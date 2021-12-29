ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB)-- In Connecticut the state has broken another record. The positivity rate has surged to nearly 15%. That has been the highest number we have seen since mass testing began.
With New Year's Eve celebrations this Friday, there are some things doctors recommend you do to ring in the new year safely.
Health experts fear cases will continue to climb and that things will get worse. To protect yourself, stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Limit social gatherings altogether if you’re immunocompromised.
Take a rapid test before any gathering and avoid any large gatherings.
New York City is scaling back its New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.
Normally around 60,000 people cram into Times Square for New Year’s, this year that number will be around 15,000.
Doctors say what we’re currently dealing with is the impact of the delta variant, social gatherings and the contagious omicron variant.
“Now is kind of the time to keep it small. Keep within your nuclear group. Certainly, wear a mask," said Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, Division Chief for Infectious Diseases at UConn Health, "If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is the time to get vaccinated.”
Doctors add that its best to avoid situations where you're out in public in large groups and don't know the vaccination status of people especially if masks aren't being worn.
