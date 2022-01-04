NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Distribution of COVID-19 test kits from the state continued on Tuesday.
People in New Britain lined up early to pick up the free kits and face masks from a scheduled event.
"I'm an early bird, so I figured instead of sitting at home trying to figure out if I want to be back there, I figured come early wait here and be fourth, fifth in line, which works perfect for me," said Katherine Sojak of New Britain.
Folks were in line as early as four hours ahead of the 8 a.m. start time.
"I’m not gonna get shut out of this and I’m not gonna get sick," said Sandra Bartkowski of New Britain.
Connecticut reached a record high positivity rate of around 24 percent on Tuesday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
Leaders said they are doing everything they can to fight back.
The rollout of 3 million at-home COVID testing kits statewide has kicked into high gear.
The state already distributed more than half a million home test kits. Lamont said more than 1 million additional tests arrived in the last day.
The kits are being distributed differently in every town. People were urged to contact their local town halls for more information.
In New Britain, the process was simple. Residents went to Veterans Stadium with a proof of residency. They were then given two free COVID tests and a mask while supplies lasted.
"The goal for today is to make sure as many individual home COVID kits can get into as many homes as possible, which is why one kit per car is what we decided to do," said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart. "There are two test strips per kit. So, we are really thankful that there are this many people that want them, first of all. And second of all, [thanks] to our staff that has made this a seamless process."
The event ran until supplies ran out, which wasn't that long after it opened.
City employees said they handed out nearly 10,000 tests and more than 15,000 masks.
People who swung by said they were grateful.
"I know we gotta be really concerned about it because like I said, we got families and we don't want to get infected, you know?" said Francisco Torres of New Britain.
Stewart said the city will likely hold another event once it gets more tests from the state.
Here's a schedule of test distribution sites around the state:
Tuesday:
Avon
- Dept. of Public Works, 11 Arch Rd. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Branford
- Foote Memorial Park, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Firehouse #4, 17 Vincent P Kelly Rd., 8:30 a.m. Proof of ID required.
Cheshire
- Quinnipiac Park, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
East Haven
- East Haven High School, 35 Wheelbarrow Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proof of residency required.
Ellington
- Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple St, 11 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Enfield
- The Annex, 124 North Maple Street, starting at 4 p.m. Proof of residency required.
Glastonbury
- Update: Glastonbury PD says all test kits from this event have been distributed. Riverfront Park, 300 Welles St., baseball field entrance, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Granby
- Salmon Brook Park, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hamden
Breakthrough Church, 481 Shelton Ave, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Revival Center, 450 West Todd St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Officials say a distribution site for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be announced at 3 p.m. on the town's website.
Manchester
- former Parkade site, Green Manor Boulevard, 9 a.m.
New Britain
- Veterans Stadium, 635 South Main St., 8 a.m. while supplies last.
Newington
- Newington Highway Garage, 281 Milk Lane, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
North Branford
- Wall Field/Totoket Valley Park, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Plymouth
- School district will be issuing test kits only to faculty and students who are absent with COVID-19 symptoms.
Seymour
- Seymour High School, 2 Botsford Rd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proof of residency is required. The town is asking only residents currently experiencing symptoms to go to the event.
- Medically vulnerable residents are asked to call First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis' office at (203) 888-2511, EXT 2.
Thomaston
- Town Hall, cars must enter between the Library and Saint Peters Church, 4:30 p.m.
Wallingford
- Oakdale Theatre, 95 South Turnpike Rd., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterford
Waterford Beach Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For Waterford residents only.
West Hartford
- Sign up online here. However, it capacity was quickly reached.
West Haven
- West Haven High School, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
