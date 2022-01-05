(WFSB) - Distribution of COVID-19 test kids obtained by the State of Connecticut is expected to continue on Wednesday in a number of cities and towns.
Here is the list of sites for Jan. 5 according to information provided by each city or town:
Killingly
- Town Hall parking lot, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Montville
- Camp Oakdale Ball Field parking lot, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Simsbury
- Public Works Facility, 66 Town Forest Road , beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Torrington
- 855 University Drive (The old Torrington UCONN branch, and current Five Points Center for Visual Arts building), beginning at 10 a.m.
West Haven
- West Haven High School, 1 Circle St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
