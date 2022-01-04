NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Distribution of COVID-19 test kits from the state is set to continue on Tuesday.
People in New Britain lined up early to pick up the free kits and face masks from a scheduled event.
Connecticut reached a record high positivity rate right of 21.5 percent, as of Monday's numbers from the state.
Leaders said they are doing everything they can to fight back.
The rollout of 3 million at-home COVID testing kits has kicked into high gear.
The state already distributed more than half a million home test kits. Gov. Ned Lamont said more than 1 million additional tests arrived in the last day.
The kits are being distributed differently in every town. People were urged to contact their local town halls for more information.
In New Britain the process is simple. Residents can go to Veterans Stadium with a proof of residency. They'll be given two free COVID tests and a mask while supplies last.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until supplies run out.
Here's a schedule of test distribution sites around the state for the week:
Tuesday:
Avon
- Dept. of Public Works, 11 Arch Rd. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bristol
- Firehouse #4, 17 Vincent P Kelly Rd., 8:30 a.m. Proof of ID required.
East Haven
- East Haven High School, 35 Wheelbarrow Lane, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proof of residency required.
Ellington
- Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple St, 11 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Enfield
- The Annex, 124 North Maple Street, starting at 4 p.m. Proof of residency required.
Glastonbury
- Riverfront Park, 300 Welles St., baseball field entrance, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hamden
Breakthrough Church, 481 Shelton Ave, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Revival Center, 450 West Todd St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Manchester
- former Parkade site, Green Manor Boulevard, 9 a.m.
New Britain
- Veterans Stadium, 635 South Main St., 8 a.m. while supplies last.
Rocky Hill
Town Hall in front by the Fountain, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seymour
- Seymour High School, 2 Botsford Rd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proof of residency is required. The town is asking only residents currently experiencing symptoms to go to the event.
- Medically vulnerable residents are asked to call First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis' office at (203) 888-2511, EXT 2.
Waterford
Waterford Beach Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For Waterford residents only.
Wednesday:
Rocky Hill
- Town Hall in front by the Fountain, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday:
Rocky Hill
- Town Hall, second floor room 217, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
