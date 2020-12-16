HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Health groups announced the closures of COVID-19 testing sites as a result of the impending winter storm.
Hartford HealthCare announced on Wednesday that it will close all of its COVID-19 drive-through test sites on Thursday to ensure the safety of patients and staff.
Yale New Haven Health announced that its sites would also be closed.
"If patients need to be tested, they should visit any of the nine test locations on Wednesday or Friday," Hartford HealthCare said in a statement. "To reduce wait time in line, patients can schedule their test appointment at HartfordHealthCare.org/testing."
Preferred access times are available during the first two hours of each location for patients needing pre-surgery or medical procedure testing, it said.
COVID testing for patients with symptoms and possible exposure are conducted without leaving their vehicles and can accommodate adults and children of all ages when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Tests are performed by highly-trained colleagues outfitted in protective clothing, including a gown, goggles, mask and gloves.
For a list of test locations and hours of operation, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/testing.
For Yale New Haven Health, the closure impacts all drive-up and walk-up locations.
"Patients with a scheduled COVID-19 testing appointment for Thursday, Dec. 17, will be notified and asked to reschedule," Yale-New Haven Health said in a statement. "However, the storm will not impact access to emergency services at any Yale New Haven Health locations. If a patient is concerned about any other scheduled medical appointments or procedures, they should check with their provider."
Yale New Haven Health expected all 12 testing sites and all 19 partner sites to be open on Friday, Dec. 18.
For the latest information concerning testing site closures and openings, go to YNHHS.org.
