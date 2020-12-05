EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Due to Saturday’s coastal storm, Community Health Center announced its COVID-19 testing site at Rentschler Field is closed for the day.

The announcement was made around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday’s coastal storm is bringing rain, heavy at times, with a changeover to snow for many parts of the state, along with gusty winds.

To find another COVID-19 testing site, click here.

Coronavirus Coverage: A guide to finding a COVID test, checking wait times

