(WFSB) – Towns are starting to cancel COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday and Wednesday due to frigid temperatures.
Channel 3's meteorologists say temperatures are expected to hit the single digits Tuesday morning.
Testing sites closed Tuesday, January 11:
Bridgeport
- North Branch Library
Groton
- City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Meriden
- Parking lot, 13 Orange Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Middletown
- Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West St, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wren Labs
Norwich
- Dodd Stadium, 14 Stott Avenue, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Waterbury
- Brass Mill Center Mall, 375 Union Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waterford
- Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (according to state DPH)
Testing sites closed Wednesday, January 12:
Waterford
- Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
