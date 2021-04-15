(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
April 16
On Friday, 329,062 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,062 since Thursday. Out of 46,768 tests administered, 1,062 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.27%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,995 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 19 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 486.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,248,401 an increase of 46,768 since Thursday.
April 15
On Thursday, 328,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 702 since Wednesday. Out of 34,388 tests administered, 702 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.04%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,990 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,201,633 an increase of 34,388 since Wednesday.
Gov. Lamont said the state has fully vaccinated more than 1 million people in Connecticut.
April 14
On Wednesday, 327,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,609 since Tuesday. Out of 236,502 tests administered, 1,609 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.41%.
There were 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,984 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 27 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 518.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,167,245 an increase of 36,502 since Tuesday.
April 13
On Tuesday, 325,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,118 since Monday. Out of 29,670 tests administered, 1,118 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.77%.
There were 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,974 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 545.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,130,743 an increase of 29,670 since Monday.
April 12
On Monday, 324,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,985 since Friday. Out of 98,891 tests administered, 2,985 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.02%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,957 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 since Friday, bringing the current total to 524.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,101,073 an increase of 98,891 since Friday.
April 8
On Thursday, 319,779 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,012 since Wednesday. Out of 42,067 tests administered, 1,012 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.41%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,940 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,948,598 an increase of 42,067 since Wednesday.
April 7
On Wednesday, 318,767 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,038 since Tuesday. Out of 27,019 tests administered, 1,038 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.84%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,935 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 9 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 514.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,906,531 an increase of 27,019 since Tuesday.
April 6
On Tuesday, 317,729 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,074 since Monday. Out of 21,459 tests administered, 1,074 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,930 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,879,512 an increase of 21,459 since Monday.
April 5
On Monday, 316,655 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,699 since Friday. Out of 82,365 tests administered, 2,699 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.28%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,923 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Friday, bringing the current total to 484.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,858,053 an increase of 82,365 since Friday.
April 2
On Friday, 313,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,542 since Thursday. Out of 44,111 tests administered, 1,542 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.5%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,904 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Friday, bringing the current total to 499.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,775,688 an increase of 44,111 since Thursday.
April 1
On Thursday, 312,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,580 since Wednesday. Out of 35,538 tests administered, 1,580 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.45%.
There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,900 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 492.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,731,577 an increase of 35,538 since Wednesday.
