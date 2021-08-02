(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Aug. 3
On Tuesday, 356,164 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 277 since Monday. Out of 11,253 tests administered, 277 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.46%.
Hospitalizations increased by 17 since Monday, bringing the current total to 165.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,976,778 an increase of 11,253 since Monday.
- Tuesday's numbers of positive cases and tests administered also includes catch-up reporting from May of 21,000 tests administered, which resulted in 307 positive cases, the state said.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,293.
Aug. 2
On Monday, 355,580 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,245 since Friday. Out of 39,189 tests administered, 1,245 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.18%.
Hospitalizations increased by 32 since Friday, bringing the current total to 148.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,944,525 an increase of 39,189 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,293.
