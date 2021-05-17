(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
May 17
On Monday, 345,639 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 662 since Friday. Out of 49,908 tests administered, 662 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.33%.
There were 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,194 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 28 since Friday, bringing the current total to 170.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,041,813, an increase of 49,908 since Friday.
May 14
On Friday, 344,977 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 365 since Thursday. Out of 32,538 tests administered, 365 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.12%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,173 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 24 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 198.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,991,905, an increase of 23,583 since Thursday.
May 13
On Thursday, 344,612 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 471 since Wednesday. Out of 29,973 tests administered, 471 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.57%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,168 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 222.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,959,322, an increase of 29,973 since Wednesday.
May 12
On Wednesday, 344,141 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 187 since Tuesday. Out of 17,891 tests administered, 187 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.05%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,161 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 28 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 243.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,929,349, an increase of 17,891 since Tuesday.
May 11
On Tuesday, 343,954 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 409 since Monday. Out of 14,754 tests administered, 409 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.77%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,156 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 9 since Monday, bringing the current total to 271.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,911,458, an increase of 14,754 since Monday.
May 10
On Monday, 343,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 827 since Friday. Out of 58,524 tests administered, 827 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.41%.
There were 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,154 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 29 since Friday, bringing the current total to 280.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,889,704, an increase of 58,524 since Friday.
May 7
On Friday, 342,718 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 436 since Thursday. Out of 31,335 tests administered, 436 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.39%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,137 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 309.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,838,180, an increase of 31,335 since Thursday.
May 6
On Thursday, 342,282 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 711 since Wednesday. Out of 36,968 tests administered, 711 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.92%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,131 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 9 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 324.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,806,845, an increase of 36,9678 since Wednesday.
May 5
On Wednesday, 341,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 609 since Tuesday. Out of 23,455 tests administered, 609 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.6%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,124 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 333.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,769,877, an increase of 23,455 since Tuesday.
May 4
On Tuesday, 340,962 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 417 since Monday. Out of 13,833 tests administered, 417 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.01%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,117 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Monday, bringing the current total to 343.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,746,422, an increase of 13,833 since Monday.
May 3
On Monday, 340,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,312 since Friday. Out of 73,821 tests administered, 1,312 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.78%.
There were 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,112 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 41 since Friday, bringing the current total to 342.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,732,589, an increase of 73,821 since Friday.
April 30
On Friday, 339,233 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 786 since Thursday. Out of 38,830 tests administered, 786 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.02%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,097 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 20 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 383.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,658,768, an increase of 38,830 since Thursday.
April 29
On Thursday, 338,447 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 486 since Wednesday. Out of 36,200 tests administered, 486 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.34%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,084 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 403.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,619,938, an increase of 36,200 since Wednesday.
April 28
On Wednesday, 337,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 621 since Tuesday. Out of 27,106 tests administered, 621 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.29%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,080 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 37 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 407.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,583,738, an increase of 27,106 since Tuesday.
April 27
On Tuesday, 337,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 407 since Monday. Out of 12,551 tests administered, 407 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.24%.
There was one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,067 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Monday, bringing the current total to 444.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,556,632, an increase of 12,551 since Monday.
April 26
On Monday, 336,933 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,167 since Friday. Out of 76,873 tests administered, 2,167 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.82%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,066 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 42 since Friday, bringing the current total to 436.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,544,081 an increase of 76,873 since Friday.
April 23
On Friday, 334,766 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,034 since Thursday. Out of 39,469 tests administered, 1,034 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.62%.
There were 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,047 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 37 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 478.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,467208 an increase of 39,469 since Thursday.
April 22
On Thursday, 333,732 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 737 since Wednesday. Out of 41,344 tests administered, 737 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.78%.
There were 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,039 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,247,739 an increase of 41,344 since Wednesday.
April 21
On Wednesday, 332,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 856 since Tuesday. Out of 30,454 tests administered, 856 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.81%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,027 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations stayed the same since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 507.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,386,395 an increase of 30,454 since Tuesday.
April 20
On Tuesday, 332,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 738 since Monday. Out of 21,338 tests administered, 738 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.46%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,020 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 13 since Monday, bringing the current total to 507.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,355,941 an increase of 21,338 since Monday.
April 19
On Monday, 331,401 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,736 since Friday. Out of 101,952 tests administered, 2,736 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.68%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,014 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Friday, bringing the current total to 494.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,334,603 an increase of 101,952 since Friday.
April 16
On Friday, 329,062 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,062 since Thursday. Out of 46,768 tests administered, 1,062 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.27%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,995 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 19 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 486.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,248,401 an increase of 46,768 since Thursday.
April 15
On Thursday, 328,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 702 since Wednesday. Out of 34,388 tests administered, 702 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.04%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,990 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,201,633 an increase of 34,388 since Wednesday.
Gov. Lamont said the state has fully vaccinated more than 1 million people in Connecticut.
April 14
On Wednesday, 327,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,609 since Tuesday. Out of 236,502 tests administered, 1,609 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.41%.
There were 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,984 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 27 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 518.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,167,245 an increase of 36,502 since Tuesday.
April 13
On Tuesday, 325,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,118 since Monday. Out of 29,670 tests administered, 1,118 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.77%.
There were 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,974 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 545.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,130,743 an increase of 29,670 since Monday.
April 12
On Monday, 324,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,985 since Friday. Out of 98,891 tests administered, 2,985 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.02%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,957 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 since Friday, bringing the current total to 524.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,101,073 an increase of 98,891 since Friday.
April 8
On Thursday, 319,779 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,012 since Wednesday. Out of 42,067 tests administered, 1,012 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.41%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,940 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,948,598 an increase of 42,067 since Wednesday.
April 7
On Wednesday, 318,767 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,038 since Tuesday. Out of 27,019 tests administered, 1,038 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.84%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,935 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 9 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 514.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,906,531 an increase of 27,019 since Tuesday.
April 6
On Tuesday, 317,729 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,074 since Monday. Out of 21,459 tests administered, 1,074 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,930 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,879,512 an increase of 21,459 since Monday.
April 5
On Monday, 316,655 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,699 since Friday. Out of 82,365 tests administered, 2,699 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.28%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,923 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Friday, bringing the current total to 484.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,858,053 an increase of 82,365 since Friday.
April 2
On Friday, 313,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,542 since Thursday. Out of 44,111 tests administered, 1,542 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.5%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,904 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Friday, bringing the current total to 499.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,775,688 an increase of 44,111 since Thursday.
April 1
On Thursday, 312,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,580 since Wednesday. Out of 35,538 tests administered, 1,580 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.45%.
There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,900 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 492.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,731,577 an increase of 35,538 since Wednesday.
(6) comments
Some day all the lies about covid will be exposed - I hope I’m still around to see if
Cool. Going to get vaccinated will improve you chances of still being here.
Are we supposed to believe that 13 people died FROM Covid in one day?
In the words of Sleepy Joe..."C'mon man!"
You are doing a fine job of highlighting your childish ignorance. Go get vaccinated and participate in society.
If you believe those numbers, I have oceanfront property in Nebraska for sale
When you are capable of understanding Math you don't need to 'believe' the numbers. You are so concerned about vaccines in your body that you have not realized you have allowed your mind to be poisoned. Say hi to Tucker. Feel free to read a book.
