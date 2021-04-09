(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
Coronavirus Coverage: A guide to finding a COVID test, checking wait times
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
April 9
During a news briefing about COVID protocols at state parks this season, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday's positivity rate was 3.4 percent. He continues to say that the rate has been in the same range for the past few weeks.
The rest of the daily COVID statistics are expected to be released later on Friday.
April 8
On Thursday, 319,779 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,012 since Wednesday. Out of 42,067 tests administered, 1,012 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.41%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,940 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,948,598 an increase of 42,067 since Wednesday.
April 7
On Wednesday, 318,767 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,038 since Tuesday. Out of 27,019 tests administered, 1,038 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.84%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,935 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 9 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 514.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,906,531 an increase of 27,019 since Tuesday.
April 6
On Tuesday, 317,729 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,074 since Monday. Out of 21,459 tests administered, 1,074 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,930 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,879,512 an increase of 21,459 since Monday.
April 5
On Monday, 316,655 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,699 since Friday. Out of 82,365 tests administered, 2,699 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.28%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,923 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Friday, bringing the current total to 484.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,858,053 an increase of 82,365 since Friday.
April 2
On Friday, 313,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,542 since Thursday. Out of 44,111 tests administered, 1,542 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.5%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,904 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Friday, bringing the current total to 499.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,775,688 an increase of 44,111 since Thursday.
April 1
On Thursday, 312,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,580 since Wednesday. Out of 35,538 tests administered, 1,580 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.45%.
There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,900 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 492.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,731,577 an increase of 35,538 since Wednesday.
To see previous statistics, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.