(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Aug. 17
On Tuesday, 364,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 700 since Monday. Out of 16,485 tests administered, 700 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.25%.
Hospitalizations increased by 36 since Monday, bringing the current total to 321.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of this past Thursday, 11 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,307.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,224,837, an increase of 16,485 since Monday.
Aug. 16
On Monday, 363,417 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,581 since Friday. Out of 44,577 tests administered, 1,581 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.55%.
Hospitalizations increased by 26 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 285.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of this past Thursday, 11 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,307.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,206,303, an increase of 44,577 since Friday.
Aug. 13
On Friday, 361,836 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 542 since Thursday. Out of 20,236 tests administered, 542 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.68%.
Hospitalizations increased by 12 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 259.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of this past Thursday, 11 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,307.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,161,726, an increase of 20,236 since Thursday.
Aug. 12
On Thursday, 361,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 742 since Wednesday. Out of 21,101 tests administered, 742 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.52%.
Hospitalizations increased by 17 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 247.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 11 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,307.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,141,490, an increase of 21,101 since Wednesday.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, 2,195,300 residents are fully vaccinated.
Aug. 11
On Wednesday, 360,552 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 914 since Monday. Out of 29,007 tests administered, 914 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.15%.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 since Monday, bringing the current total to 230.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,120,389, an increase of 29,007 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,296.
Aug. 10
On Tuesday, 359,638 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 275 since Monday. Out of 9,637 tests administered, 275 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.85%.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 since Monday, bringing the current total to 219.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,091,382, an increase of 9,637 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,296.
Aug. 9
On Monday, 359,363 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,287 since Friday. Out of 38,702 tests administered, 1,287 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.33%
Hospitalizations increased by 34 since Friday, bringing the current total to 208.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,081,745, an increase of 38,702 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,296.
Aug. 6
On Friday, 358,076 COVID-19 cases were confirmed and probable, up 731 from Thursday. The state recorded 10,043,043 tests, which was up 20,772 from the previous day. The daily positivity rate jumped to 3.52 percent.
Hospitalized patients rose by 19 to 174.
Aug. 5
On Thursday, 357,345 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 492 since Wednesday. Out of 18,065 tests administered, 492 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.72%.
Hospitalizations are down by 8 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 155.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,022,271, an increase of 18,065 since Wednesday
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,296, an increase of three since last week.
Aug. 4
On Wednesday, 356,701 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 537 since Tuesday. Out of 16,037 tests administered, 537 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.35%.
Hospitalizations are down by 2 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 163.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,992,815 an increase of 11,253 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,293.
Aug. 3
On Tuesday, 356,164 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 277 since Monday. Out of 11,253 tests administered, 277 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.46%.
Hospitalizations increased by 17 since Monday, bringing the current total to 165.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,976,778 an increase of 11,253 since Monday.
- Tuesday's numbers of positive cases and tests administered also includes catch-up reporting from May of 21,000 tests administered, which resulted in 307 positive cases, the state said.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,293.
Aug. 2
On Monday, 355,580 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,245 since Friday. Out of 39,189 tests administered, 1,245 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.18%.
Hospitalizations increased by 32 since Friday, bringing the current total to 148.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,944,525 an increase of 39,189 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 8,293.
To see previous statistics, click here.
(13) comments
Marburg has broken out in Ghana again. Better hope it doesnt get across our open border.
90% mortality on that little beauty, and it spreads like wildfire.
Not like the supposed mortality of the 19
https://tv.gab.com/channel/standonprinciples/view/dr-destroys-the-entire-covid-narrative-611132777b022aa59dd65777
Most vaccine-preventable diseases are spread from person to person, which means that if one person in a community gets an infectious disease, they can spread it to others. The best way to help stop the spread of certain diseases is through vaccination. If enough people are vaccinated there are fewer chances for a vaccine-preventable disease to spread, keeping everyone healthier.
There are vaccines for some infectious respiratory diseases, including:
COVID-19
Influenza
Pneumonia
Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
Tuberculosis (TB) Facts are a stubborn thing. Get vaccinated now. Notice how I spelled vaccination?
Some of comments on here make me realize how ignorant people are of the nature of viral infections.
Impossible.
Not the way WFSB deletes comments. You should only be seeing the enlightened ones from liberals.
At least you know the liberals are enlightened. Conservatives are T**** cultists are still trying to perfect fire.
Scott Apley: Red Hat Darwin Karma
Listen to Joe Biden as he says, "350 million Americans have already been vaccinated, they're doing fine".
Just don't look up the population of the US whatever you do.
By the way, vaccination is not a "deeply personal decision." It is a routine public health requirement in a civilized society.
Spoken like a true fascist. Not all vaccines are created equal. And most certainly not these.
Spinal meningitis got you down?
No.
Sanctimonious liberals.
But I'll make it.
Got it. What is it like to be a gullible unvaccinated fool?
