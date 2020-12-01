(WFSB) - Hartford Healthcare expects to distribute COVID vaccines, while healthcare workers could get vaccinated sooner.
Vaccines could be available to the general public starting in late Spring.
Doctors say sometime in May or June, they should have enough supply to vaccinate all those who require vaccines.
A COVID vaccine is coming.
Pfizer and Moderna are now waiting for the green light from the FDA to start rolling out millions of vaccine doses.
Here in Connecticut, healthcare workers are expected to be the first to get the vaccines and then the general public.
Connecticut has formed a CT vaccine distribution group.
They are working on a plan to register vaccine providers, make sure there is available vaccine storage space which meets refrigeration requirements, and which residents should receive the vaccine to stop the spread of the virus.
There have been some concerns about the vaccine's safety.
"We are going to walk the walk and talk the talk with this vaccine and, hopefully, by doing that, we can encourage folks to take the vaccine, because this is a moment of hope for us, a moment where we can change the narrative on COVID and taking control of the virus," Dr. Patrick Troy of Hartford Healthcare tells us.
Doctors say they do have treatments and medications, such as steroids and remdesivir and fewer patients are now being put on ventilators, but it's not enough.
They have seen a lot of suffering.
“We’ve witnessed families and what happens when loved ones get sick and they can’t visit and those people pass away. We have also witnessed the absolute transformation we’ve made to treat disease and save lives," Dr. Sam Pope, a pulmonologist at Hartford Healthcare, stated.
While healthcare workers are expected to be among the first to get the vaccine, some feel it should include not only hospital workers, but others who work with those who are sick.
