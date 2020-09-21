NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A positive COVID test at one local high school, along with contact tracing, led to 20 students, including a number of athletes, who are now in quarantine.
At North Branford High School, Monday was supposed to be the first day of full contact practice for the entire field hockey team.
Unfortunately, 10 members are now out of school after one of them tested positive.
“Kind of interesting to see that someone got it, because our school is so safe with the masks and the hallways are decided up. Kind of interesting, but also kind of bound to happen eventually at some point,” said Luke Campagna.
The district said they were alerted to a positive case Friday morning, and quickly initiated their protocols and procedures.
North Branford’s superintendent said “Contact tracing identified 10 students who sat six feet from the student for more than 15 minutes during a regular class period. We then notified the field hockey team and identified an additional nine students who were in the same practice cohort as the student.”
“That whole cohort is in quarantine and you know, that’s the whole idea of being able to limit the spread of COVID-19, to put students in cohorts whether it’s in the classroom or sports,” said Michael Pascucilla, health director of the East Shore District Health Department.
He said when the student started to not feel well last week, she stayed home, went to the doctor, got tested and immediately alerted the district.
Because the plan worked, he said the district was able to narrow the scope of any potential contact and keep the school safe and open fully.
“Across the state, and even in our community, we’ve started to see some additional cases come in. We expected this, this is nothing new. We believe we have a good handle on it, but we’re going to need the public to do their part,” Pascucilla said.
That means following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“Practice social distancing, wear your face coverings, this is critical, if you’re ill, do not go to work, do not go to school, contact your physician,” Pascucilla said.
As the infected student isolates, those in quarantine will do virtual learning for two weeks.
