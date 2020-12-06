STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Team activities for the UConn men's basketball squad are on hold for the time being.
The decision comes after a member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.
The individual's name or affiliation with the team has not been divulged.
UConn's game against North Carolina State this past Saturday was canceled after a North Carolina State team member tested positive for COVID.
Per university protocol, all team activities will be paused until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it's deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.
As a result of the positive test, UConn's Big East opener this Friday against St. John's has been postponed.
UConn is also scheduled to face off against Georgetown on Sunday.
A decision on that game has not been made as of yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.