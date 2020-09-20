(WFSB) - School systems across the state have announced COVID-19 cases ahead of the school week.
Colchester
A staff member at Colchester Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Sunday.
Officials say the individual is isolating.
The school will remain open.
"The District will continue to monitor this situation and use sound decision making based on guidance from the CDC and CHD to maintain safety and continue instruction," said Superintendent Jeffrey Burt in a letter sent to families.
Southington
School officials confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Southington High School.
Officials say the school will conduct remote learning for all students and staff on Monday and possibly Tuesday.
Contact tracing will be conducted while the school is closed.
School officials will provide a status update Monday.
Waterbury
Seven more students in the Waterbury school system have tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials made the announcement Sunday.
In a letter sent out to parents, Waterbury Superintendent of Schools Dr. Verna Ruffin stated that one student that attended in-person classes at Generali Elementary did test positive for the virus.
Students in that specific class will transition to remote learning through Friday, September 25.
The student that attended in-person classes is required to stay home and quarantine for ten days.
That student must then provide the school with a doctor's note showing that they tested negative for the virus before going inside the school again.
A virtual student that attends Wilby High School also tested positive. Officials say this student has been attending virtual classes since September 10 and the last day they were at the school was September 9.
Three other Generali Elementary students and two North End Middle School students that were enrolled in their school's Virtual Academy also reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.
In all cases, the contact tracing team was notified immediately upon officials being informed of the confirmed case.
Generali Elementary School will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly, per protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.