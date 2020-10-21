SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As Connecticut’s COVID-19 infection rate hit 3 percent as of Tuesday, more schools reported increases in cases.
The Southington Public Schools district grappled with cases at its high school and middle school.
Students will not be arriving at Southington High School on Wednesday, according to school officials.
Classes will be remote.
John F. Kennedy Middle School will also be remote for several days.
At this point, it's unclear whether the cases involved students or staff.
Timothy Connellan, superintendent of Southington Public Schools, informed parents of a coronavirus case at the middle school.
Connellan said about 20 staff members are quarantining.
“It will not be possible to open school safely for in-person instruction since the school will not have enough staff available," he said.
The middle school will be fully remote Wednesday through Oct. 28.
The superintendent also informed families on Tuesday night of the COVID case at the high school.
The school district and health department collaborated on contact tracing.
The school's administration said remote learning could be extended depending on the circumstances.
“The move to temporary remote learning is not our first choice, but it is the necessary choice to ensure the safety of students," Connellan said.
The schools will be continue to be cleaned and disinfected every day, according to Connellan.
