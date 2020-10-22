SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Another district is closing schools for a few weeks after dozens of faculty and staff were impacted by COVID-19.
Students at the Suffield middle and at the high schools will distance learn for the next two weeks.
More more than thirty faculty and staff at the two schools had to quarantine, including 22 employees at the high school and 14 at the middle school, according to superintendent Timothy M. Van Tasel.
Officials said this week, they had two positive cases at the middle school and three at the high school.
Anyone who was potentially in close contact with someone who tested positive was asked to self-quarantine.
As a result, Tasel said the district can’t get enough substitute teachers to fill those 36 spots, so they moved students home to learn.
Officials said high school students will start full distance learning Oct. 22 through Oct. 27.
The middle school will have a remote model starting Oct. 28 through November 2.
For the other days, the school system is bringing in secondary support staff so that students can return to the building for in-person learning.
"I apologize for the continued affects of COVID-19 on our parents, staff, and most importantly – our wonderful students," Tasel said in a statement. "I assure you that we will get through this together, and I wish you good health over the next several weeks."
School officials said there will be more information about clubs and sports in the days to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.