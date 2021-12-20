(WFSB) - More COVID infections might put a strain on emergency rooms in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News has been hearing of patients needing to wait longer to get a room
St. Mary's Hospital officials say patients may need to wait longer than usual for a bed to become available on a hospital unit. This is because of the uptick in COVID hospitalizations
Waiting times can also fluctuate at Hartford HealthCare. The chair for emergency medicine said, at times, they could be very busy, but no one will get left behind.
"I don't want people to be worried about coming to the hospital and having to wait, especially if they have concerning symptoms, if they are short of breath, if they have chest pain, if they think they are having a stroke. They should not delay at all worrying that they have to wait," Dr. Ken Robinson, the chair for emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital,
Officials with Yale New Haven Hospital say they encourage people to use urgent care facilities unless it's a true emergency.
To address the seasonal overflow of patients, Yale is adding temporary space.
Overall, the Connecticut Hospital Association does remind people to not delay care so call 911. If not, the condition could become worse.
