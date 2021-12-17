NEW YORK CITY, NY (WFSB) - COVID-19 is forcing events and concerts alike to push back or cancel their shows.
Most recently, the Rockettes announced that their annual Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is unable to go on, citing increasing challenges brought on by the pandemic.
"We had hoped we could make it through the season and we are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022," a dance company spokesperson said in a statement.
The dance company added that all ticketholders will be given a full refund.
This cancellation comes as Broadway continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.
