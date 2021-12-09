(WFSB) - Connecticut's positivity rate dipped below 5 percent as of Wednesday’s numbers, but hospitalizations continue to spike.
It’s a trend being reported around the country.
As health experts continue to learn more about the omicron variant, they said it's actually the variant that is causing so many problems as of Thursday morning. As a result, many hospitals around the nation are being stretched thin.
"We're definitely seeing this Delta wave hit across the US right now,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore Health commissioner.
"Twenty-three different states have had more than a 20 percent increase in case numbers,” said Michael Osterholm, director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota.
COVID is surging in parts of the midwest and northeast. In Connecticut, hospitalities jumped nearly 10 percent on Wednesday. In some areas, the numbers are much worse including record high hospitalizations in Michigan, New Hampshire, and Maine.
"But we expect to see other areas of the country also light up in the next several weeks,” Osterholm said.
Experts said they are learning more about COVID, including the omicron variant. Pfizer said an additional booster may be necessary sooner than expected and added that a booster increases its vaccine's protection by about 25 times.
"A third dose appears to be necessary at this time,” Wen said. “That's what's going to protect us."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated, although only 25 percent of those people have received booster shots.
"We're definitely seeing this Delta wave hit across the US right now,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore Health commissioner. -- This may have a typo in it, as it directly contradicts itself and the claim that Omicron is causing increased hospitalizations directly contradicts official national and international sources. That aside... I question whether Delta is causing the increase of hospitalizations in Connecticut, as the unvaccinated percentage has not increased.
