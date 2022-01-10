WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury Public Schools district, one of the largest districts in Connecticut, said it is in desperate need of teachers and bus drivers.

Waterbury public schools closed due to staff shortage WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the largest school districts in the state will be closed tomorrow.

Due to staffing shortages from COVID-19, Waterbury Public Schools made a decision to close Monday.

"We have an extraordinary number of school personnel who are battling with COVID right now," said Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary during a news conference. "Unfortunately we had to cancel classes for [Monday]."

O'Leary said officials were working Monday to get schools back open for Tuesday.

"[Monday] is a little bit of a planning day and putting together additional resources for our school teachers of course," O'Leary said. "And of course we're also having the same problem as everyone is with our school bus drivers."

O'Leary said the district had about 40 school bus drivers that were COVID-impacted.

"We're struggling, but we know and recognize and understand how valuable in-person learning is," he said. "We're doing everything we can to keep our kids in school at this point."

Although all 32 of the schools were closed for students, healthy remaining staff members still reported to work.

The district posted about it on social media on Sunday.

Due to staffing shortages, all Waterbury Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 10, 2022. School will be closed for students, but Monday will still be an in-person workday for staff.

The closure came after several other districts canceled school for one to two days last week.

Educators said they're doing the best they can under the circumstances.

"There were so many issues and yet I think we were all committed to making it the best it can be for our students," said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

Torrington, Stratford, Stonington, and Regional School District 14 all closed for at least a day following the New Year's holiday due to staffing complications.