MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown City Hall is closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
City officials said the building will be closed from Aug. 3 until Aug. 9.
Staff members will work remotely or in shifts during this time.
“Due to a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases among city employees, several staff members are currently quarantining,” Mayor Ben Florsheim said. “In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a much larger outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely for the next few days. Employees will return to work following the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC and local public health officials.”
Health officials said they don’t believe there is risk to members of the public who have visited City Hall recently.
While City Hall is closed, voicemails and emails will be monitored and essential city business will continue.
Officials said bill payment, including city taxes, may be done online, or by using drop boxes located at City Hall.
“I understand that people are concerned about the uptick in cases, and at the same time are exhausted by the relentless and changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to wear their masks in indoor public settings, and to be patient with one another as public health guidance evolves. My personal thinking when making decisions is to ask what can I do to minimize the risk not only to myself, but to other people. There are some in our community who simply cannot take the Covid-19 vaccine, and those who are particularly vulnerable. Therefore, I hope each individual will make the compassionate choice to do everything possible to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being,” Florsheim added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.