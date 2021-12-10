NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Close to a hundred students are in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Barnard Environmental Studies Magnet School in New Haven.
New Haven Public Schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said the outbreak only impacted students that were in grades seven and eight.
As a result, fifty-five eighth grade students and forty-two seventh grade students have been told to quarantine.
Of those ninety-seven students, six of those are symptomatic.
This is the largest COVID-19 the New Haven Public School system has ever had since the pandemic began.
The city is considering applying for a Stay and Screen application for their schools, which would allow students and staff members that were identified as close contacts, but are not fully vaccinated to be able to stay in school as long as they're wearing a face mask and don't exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.