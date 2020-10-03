(WFSB) - Hartford Healthcare is reinstating visitor restrictions at two of their hospitals, citing the recent increase in COVID cases in eastern Connecticut.
The visitor restrictions at both Backus and Windham Hospitals will go into effect by the end of the day on Monday.
Officials say that visitor restrictions are already in place at Natchaug Hospital in Mansfield.
“We are doing everything we can to protect local residents from this very significant public health crisis. Our facilities are safe, ready and prepared to serve our community," Donna Handley, President of Backus and Windham Hospitals, stated.
Exceptions will be made for those visiting patients in the maternity ward and that are receiving end of life care.
On Friday, the testing site at Backus Hospital reported a 10% positivity rate after testing 390 people, which is higher than the state's 1.4% positivity rate.
From September 24 through October 1, Norwich has seen 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.