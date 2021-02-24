WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - Members of Congress plan to talk about a COVID funding rescue plan aimed at helping to safely reopen schools around the country.
Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes said she'll be joining Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York for a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
It starts at 1 p.m. Stream it here or below.
The representatives said Congress is expected to pass the American Rescue Plan this week, which includes nearly $130 billion to help state education departments.
They said the plan looks to:
- Get schools to safely open
- Keep schools safely open
- Make up for lost learning time
The funding would be immediately available to state education departments.
